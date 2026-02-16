The Top 10 Best Songs Written by Marsha Ambrosius

Since she first emerged as one half of the neo-soul duo Floetry, Marsha Ambrosius—the “Songstress”—has established herself as one of the most influential architects of 21st-century R&B. While her prowess as a vocalist is undeniable, her pen has been equally instrumental in shaping the sound of the genre. From ethereal ballads to grit-infused street anthems, her writing style is characterized by a unique vulnerability and a sophisticated understanding of harmony.

Beyond her solo hits and Floetry classics, Marsha has served as a secret weapon for icons like Michael Jackson and Alicia Keys. Here are the top 10 best songs written (or co-written) by Marsha Ambrosius.

10. Marsha Ambrosius – “Run”

Showcasing her growth as a solo songwriter, “Run” is a hauntingly beautiful display of vulnerability. The way she structures the desperation in the lyrics against the sweeping production makes it one of her most cinematic writing achievements.

9. Alicia Keys – “Go Ahead”

Marsha brought a certain edge to Alicia Keys’ As I Am album. This track showcases her ability to write with a rhythmic sass, blending hip-hop sensibilities with soul. It’s a testament to her versatility that she can pivot from ethereal ballads to tracks with this much “stomp.”

8. Marsha Ambrosius – “Late Nights & Early Mornings”

The title track of her debut solo album perfectly encapsulates her writing philosophy. It’s an intimate look at romance that feels lived-in. The way she structures the build-up of the song mirrors the emotional intensity of the lyrics, a hallmark of her solo work.

7. Glenn Lewis – “Take You High”

Marsha has a knack for writing songs that feel like they are soaring. This collaboration with fellow soulful crooner Glenn Lewis is a masterclass in R&B composition, utilizing her signature harmonies and a melody that allows the vocalist to explore their full range.

6. Jazmine Sullivan – “Music (Interlude)”

While only a short piece on Jazmine’s debut Fearless, this track is a fan favorite. It captures the pure essence of Marsha’s “Songstress” persona—writing about the love of the craft itself. It’s a raw, soulful moment that only someone with her deep connection to music could pen.

5. Michael Jackson – “Butterflies”

Perhaps her most famous contribution to music history. Originally written and recorded by Floetry, the song was eventually handed to the King of Pop for his Invincible album. Marsha’s writing managed to capture a youthful, fluttery innocence that perfectly suited MJ’s legendary falsetto, resulting in a modern-day classic.

4. Floetry – “Getting Late”

This track highlights Marsha’s ability to write “atmospheric” R&B. The lyrics are conversational and grounded, but the melodic structure is almost otherworldly. It’s a prime example of the “Floetic” sound that changed the landscape of the genre in the UK and the US.

3. Marsha Ambrosius – “Far Away”

Proving she could tackle heavy subject matter with grace, Marsha wrote this powerful ballad about loss and regret. The songwriting is devastatingly direct, making it one of the most emotionally resonant R&B songs of the 2010s. It earned her widespread acclaim for its honesty and advocacy.

2. Floetry – “Floetic”

The song that introduced the world to her genius. Co-written with Natalie Stewart, “Floetic” was a manifesto. It blended poetry, jazz, and soul into a seamless narrative. It’s the definitive Marsha Ambrosius writing credit because it broke the mold of what an R&B song was “supposed” to sound like, paving the way for everything that followed.

1. Floetry – “Say Yes”

The ultimate “vibe” song of the early 2000s. Written by Marsha and Andre Harris, this track defined the neo-soul era with its ambient production and Marsha’s breathy, hypnotic delivery. It remains a staple in R&B for its ability to be both sensual and musically complex.