theRing Presents Renegades (From American Masters: Renegades) Soundtrack With Musiq Soulchild, Jill Scott & More

The album Renegades (From American Masters: Renegades) is the official soundtrack for the PBS documentary series American Masters: Renegades. The series and the album, by TheRing Music Group, focus on telling the stories of little-known historical figures with disabilities who made significant contributions to society.

The series and its music aim to increase public understanding of disability history and culture. The theme song, “I Am a Renegade,” encapsulates the spirit of the series, which features profiles of historical figures with disabilities from diverse backgrounds and fields, including:

Daniel Inouye: A veteran who became a long-serving U.S. Senator.

Judy-Lynn del Rey: A visionary science fiction editor.

Brad Lomax: An activist who helped bridge the Black Panther and disability rights movements.

Celestine Tate Harrington: A musician who fought for her right to parent her child.

Thomas Wiggins: A blind, enslaved musical prodigy.

The album’s music complements the series by highlighting the struggles and triumphs of these individuals, and the broader themes of identity, discrimination, and resilience.

Carvin Haggins serves as a producer on the project as part of TheRing, and it features contributions from Musiq Soulchild, Jill Scott, and more.