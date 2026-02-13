Tiana Major9 Releases Debut Album “November Scorpio” (Stream)

Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Tiana Major9 has officially launched her debut album, November Scorpio, marking a pivotal milestone in her emerging career. Released during Valentine’s Day weekend, the project serves as the introduction to a new creative chapter centered on themes of vulnerability, love, and self-expression.

The album’s title is a direct nod to the artist’s own identity, referencing her birth month and zodiac sign to reflect the intensity and depth found within her music. Throughout the project, Tiana Major9 explores a personal journey of growth and self-reflection, utilizing her distinct vocal style to navigate the complexities of modern romance.

The rollout for November Scorpio was highlighted by a diverse range of singles that demonstrated the artist’s versatility. The campaign began with “Shook One,” a reimagining of the Mobb Deep classic, followed by the soulful collaboration “Always” featuring Yebba. Most recently, the smooth and playful track “energy!” featuring Keyon Harrold provided a final preview of the varied atmospheres present on the full-length project.

Coinciding with the album launch, Tiana Major9 has premiered a new music video for the standout single “Desires.” The cinematic visual uses a rich color palette of blue, red, and purple to complement the track’s exploration of emotional pull and romantic connection. With this debut, Tiana Major9 further establishes her position as a significant voice in the R&B landscape, blending creative vision with a relatable narrative of self-discovery.