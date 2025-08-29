Tiara Thomas Releases New Single “A Hug”

Tiara Thomas has just released her brand new single called “A Hug”. The song is a raw, emotionally charged R&B track that captures the duality of her artistry.

“A Hug” blends smooth, soulful vocals with sharp, rhythmic flows as Tiara pivots seamlessly between singing and rapping, showcasing the full scope of her talent. This is the follow up to her previously released single “Kiss Me”. She adds: