Tinashe Announces Upcoming Album “Popstar” + Releases New Single “Crash Out”

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and producer Tinashe has officially announced her eighth studio album, Popstar, scheduled for release on September 25. The upcoming project promises a collection of unapologetic anthems accompanied by the high-energy, choreography-driven visuals that have become a hallmark of her genre-blending career.

Coinciding with the album announcement, Tinashe released a new single and accompanying music video titled “Crash Out.” Produced by Couros, the track pairs sharp, snapping beats with the artist’s relaxed vocal delivery. The dance-heavy visual was directed by 91 Rules, with Tinashe herself providing the creative direction.

“Crash Out” follows the release of the album’s preceding single, “Too Easy,” which has already garnered widespread critical acclaim. Publications such as Rolling Stone and Billboard praised the track’s confident, club-ready pop sound. Its music video introduced the upcoming album’s thematic elements by visually depicting Tinashe being recreated as a clone to become the ultimate pop star.

This new musical chapter arrives on the heels of major commercial success for the artist, specifically following her back-to-back No. 1 hits “No Broke Boys” and “Nasty.” Her collaboration with Disco Lines on “No Broke Boys” topped Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for several weeks. The track also secured a win for Dance Song of the Year at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, alongside nominations at the BRIT Awards and the American Music Awards. Both hit tracks originated from her previous album, Quantum Baby, with “Nasty” widely recognized as one of the defining summer anthems of 2024.