Tinashe Releases New Single “Too Easy”

Multi-platinum certified singer, songwriter, and producer Tinashe is officially stepping into a brand-new creative chapter with the release of her highly anticipated new single, “Too Easy.”

Co-produced by kimj and Zack Sekoff, the new track marks her first solo release since the massive global success of her 2024 album, Quantum Baby. Fans first caught a glimpse of the record when Tinashe debuted it live during her record-breaking DJ set at the Do LaB stage at Coachella earlier this year, immediately sparking widespread anticipation.

“Too Easy” highlights Tinashe’s continued evolution and dynamic sound. The brief, high-energy track blends her playful, signature vocal delivery with a catchy, pulsating electronic dance beat. Lyrically, the song adopts a confident, nonchalant tone regarding her fame and independence, with the artist declaring that navigating the industry and her success has become “too easy.”

This new release arrives on the heels of back-to-back No. 1 charting hits that have completely revitalized Tinashe’s chart presence over the past year.

Quantum Baby birthed her viral, Song of the Summer smash “Nasty,” which propelled her career to new heights in 2024. However, it was the subsequent remix of her standout track “No Broke Boys” alongside Disco Lines that dominated the global dance scene. The remix achieved remarkable commercial and critical milestones, including:

Reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and maintaining the position for several weeks.

Earning a nomination for International Song of the Year at the BRIT Awards.

Securing a nomination for Social Song of the Year at the 2026 American Music Awards.

Winning Dance Song of the Year at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

With “Too Easy,” Tinashe proves she is not simply riding the coattails of her recent resurgence, but rather actively shaping the sound of her next era with undeniable confidence and sharply crafted dance-pop.

“Too Easy” is available now across all major digital streaming platforms.