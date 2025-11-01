Trevor Jackson Releases New EP “Goodbye” (Stream)

Trevor Jackson, the multi-talented artist, actor, and creative visionary, has released his latest project, the “Goodbye” EP. This installment is the highly anticipated second part of his “I Love You, Goodbye” series, available now on all streaming platforms via UnitedMasters.

Following the successful “I Love You” EP, which celebrated the warmth of connection, “Goodbye” dives into the complex emotions that follow a split: heartbreak, healing, and clarity. Across five deeply personal tracks, Jackson reflects on the challenging emotional journey between holding on and moving forward.

This EP sets the stage for his major upcoming release: the full-length album, “I Love You, Goodbye (The Greatest Breakup Album of All Time)”, arriving in November.

The “Goodbye” EP is spearheaded by the introspective single “Man of Steel,” a track that perfectly encapsulates Trevor Jackson’s signature blend of soulful R&B, pop, and alternative influences.

Other notable tracks on the EP include:

“This Doesn’t End Like The Movies”

“Kept It” (watch the video below)

“Bleed Next to a Shark”

Each song features sleek, cinematic production and offers fans an unfiltered look at vulnerability and resilience.

Jackson describes the intention behind this essential R&B project:

“‘Goodbye’ is about release, that moment when you finally accept that love changes, but it doesn’t have to disappear. It’s not the end, it’s the in-between.”

Produced by Trevor Jackson and Brunes Charles, the “Goodbye” EP continues the emotional narrative built throughout this era, exploring every phase of love with honesty.

With over 100 million global streams and a celebrated career spanning music, television, and film, Trevor Jackson continues to evolve as a major R&B artist and heartfelt storyteller. The “Goodbye” EP is a testament to this growth—a powerful reflection on endings that still make room for hope.

Stream the new Trevor Jackson $Goodbye$ EP now on Apple Music, Spotify, and all major streaming platforms!