Trey Songz has just released his new single “Two Days”. The Trey Taylor produced record is the follow up to his current singles “Circles” and the Summer Walker collaboration “Back Home”.

The new album “Back Home” is set to come out October 9th on Atlantic Records. The album will contain 22 songs including songs produced and written by Hitmaka, Troy Taylor, Eric Hudson and Johnta Austin. The project is the follow up to Trey’s last album “Tremaine” which came out in 2017.