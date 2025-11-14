Tweet Releases Video For Latest Single “Toot Toot”

Multi-award-winning R&B songstress, Tweet, has returned to the music scene, releasing her the visual for her new smash single, “Toot Toot.” This track begins the musical journey for her forthcoming album, “Memoirs of A Southern Hummingbird”, which will be released in early 2026.

The timeless, classic feel of “Toot Toot” was written by Tweet, and produced by Walter W. Millsap III (Conjunction Entertainment Inc.) and Eric Walls. The single is available worldwide on all streaming platforms via SRG-ILS Group.

Director Javier Crump captured the nostalgic vision for the “Toot Toot” visuals:

“We wanted to capture nostalgic elements from the early 2000’s when I first hit the scene,” Tweet shared. “I love the vibrant colors, and along with the vintage decor, it played a major part in painting the picture for me to tell this story of love and break up, all while I am sitting strong and sure.”

Watch the official video for “Toot Toot” and prepare for the new album, which promises to unlock a vault of beautiful music from the platinum artist.