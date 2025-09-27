Tweet Returns With Release Of New Single “Toot Toot”

R&B icon Tweet is back on the music scene with the release of her new single, “TOOT TOOT”, through the SRG-ILS Group (Virgin Music/Universal Music Group).

The new single marks the beginning of a musical journey that will lead to Tweet’s upcoming album, “Memoirs of A Southern Hummingbird,” scheduled for release in early 2026. “TOOT TOOT” was co-written by Tweet, Walter W. Millsap III, Erick Walls, and James Owens Jr., and produced by Walter W. Millsap III, known for his work with artists like Beyoncé and Alicia Keys.

In a recent statement, Tweet addressed her absence from the spotlight, saying, “I’ve always wanted to set the record straight about the hiatus… I never stopped creating. I kept recording, kept writing, kept living.” She added, “Now I’m finally in a space to give my fans the real story. All the true gems that never made the cut.”

The song is rumored to have been recorded during the sessions for her “It’s Me Again” album from 2005, but did not make the cut at the time.