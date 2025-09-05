Tyrese Releases Surprise Album “Painfully Beautiful”, Including Collaboration With Joe On “Favorite Girl”

R&B star Tyrese has released a new album titled “Painfully Beautiful,” which is a follow-up to his 2024 album, “Beautiful Pain.” The project was a surprise release and serves as the second part of a trilogy.

“Painfully Beautiful” is a continuation of the emotional themes from “Beautiful Pain,” which documented the aftermath of his 2020 divorce and his personal journey. The new project features 20 new songs, including collaborations with a number of notable artists, such as Method Man, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, El DeBarge, Tamar Braxton, and a collaboration with R&B legend Joe on the song “Favorite Girl.”

The album showcases production from 16-time GRAMMY winner David Foster and hitmaker Brandon “BAM” Hodge, who also contributed to many of the previous albums from Tyrese.

The project was released independently through Tyrese’s own label, Voltron Recordz. He has also released an instrumental version of the album.