Tyrese Releases New Album “Beautiful Pain” (Stream)

R&B superstar Tyrese is back with the brand new album “Beautiful Pain”. Although the singer had famously retired from new music following the release of his last album “Black Rose” in 2015, he keeps it going.

This is the seventh solo album overall from Tyrese, and the seventeen track project spans nearly an hour and half.

Guests featured on the project include Lenny Kravitz, Le’Andria Johnson, El DeBarge, October London, Tamar Braxton, Kenny G., and Eric Dawkins.

The project includes the previously released singles “Love Transaction”, “Wildflower”, and “Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me”.

Currently, Tyrese has been on tour doing shows alongside his group TGT.