Uptown Records Celebrates 40th Anniversary With Official Label Relaunch

Forty years after its founding, the legendary Uptown Records has officially relaunched, marking the beginning of a new chapter for one of hip-hop and R&B’s most influential labels. Now operating under the REPUBLIC Collective, the revitalized brand is pairing its historic legacy with a modern, dynamic roster.

As part of the relaunch, Danielle Price Sanders has been appointed President of Uptown Records and EVP of the REPUBLIC Collective. She is joined on the executive leadership team by Natina Nimene, who assumes the role of EVP, Urban Audience and Artist Relations, REPUBLIC Collective.

“Andre Harrell built one of the most influential record companies in music history, creating a platform where hip-hop and R&B artists could break through and truly impact the mainstream with integrity,” Price Sanders stated. “I’m honored to help carry that legacy forward and support the next generation of artists.”

The label’s relaunch is already yielding significant industry traction through a diverse group of artists:

Yung Miami: The superstar’s solo career has reached new heights with the success of “Spend Dat,” which recently secured her first solo Top 40 entry on the Billboard Hot 100. Declared the “song of the summer” by outlets including GQ and Complex, the track has also achieved massive viral success on TikTok and Shazam.

G Herbo: The Chicago rap heavyweight’s latest album, Lil Herb, debuted at #1 on Apple Music’s Hip-Hop Albums chart and features the platinum-certified single “Went Legit”.

Trap Dickey: Signed in partnership with Top Dawg Entertainment, the rising star has seen his breakthrough project, The Ville, surpass 25 million streams. His success with the single “Down South” (feat. Key Glock) recently earned him a BET Award nomination for Best New Artist.

Founded in 1986 by the late Andre Harrell, Uptown Records became the launchpad for generation-defining talent, including Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, The Notorious B.I.G., and Heavy D. The label is widely credited with fueling the mainstream cultural adoption of hip-hop during its formative years.

The relaunch aims to uphold those same standards of excellence for 21st-century artists, including ATL Jacob, Sunkis, and 9B Meechie, as the label enters its next era of cultural impact.