Usher Releases New Album “Coming Home” (Stream)

Legendary R&B icon Usher has just released his highly anticipated ninth studio album “Coming Home”.

Included on the album is the previously released hit single “Good Good”, along with guest appearances from Burna Boy, Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Pheelz, Latto, H.E.R. and The-Dream. Usher adds:

“COMING HOME is an ode to going back to your roots, whatever or wherever that may be. I’m COMING HOME to where I’m comfortable in being exactly who I am right now. My hope is that you identify with the new album no matter where you are or what you’re going through, too.”

The album releases via mega, a music collective founded by L.A. Reid and Usher in partnership with gamma. the artist-first multimedia platform providing creative and business services across all artistic and commercial formats co-founded by CEO Larry Jackson and President Ike Youssef. This joint venture will see gamma. exclusively distribute and market all music released by mega.

“Coming Home” releases in advance of his performance at halftime of the Super Bowl on February 11th, 2024.