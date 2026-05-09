Usher’s New Look Launches Internship Program In Connection To Upcoming The R&B Tour

Usher’s New Look (UNL) and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit (BGCGD) have officially launched the Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition, a pioneering workforce development initiative aimed at creating career pipelines within the entertainment trades.

The program is integrated into the 2026 North American R&B Tour and will select a cohort of ten interns, aged 18 and older, from the Detroit and Atlanta metropolitan areas. These participants will receive hands-on training in critical touring sectors, including tour production, multimedia, wardrobe, operations, and community impact.

Program Structure and National Engagement

Selected interns will undergo rigorous pre-tour training focused on professional standards and safety protocols before joining the tour to assist in live show execution.

Beyond the core internship, the initiative includes a national component titled Spark Sessions: “Making of the Tour.” This program will provide youth at Boys & Girls Clubs across the United States with behind-the-scenes access to the business and production logistics of a large-scale live touring experience.

Leadership Perspectives

Industry leaders emphasize that the program addresses a significant gap in professional accessibility within the music business.

“The live touring industry is a multi-billion dollar global business—yet access to the entertainment trades remains limited,” stated Shawn H. Wilson, President & CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit and Co-Founder of Usher’s New Look. “Together, we’re changing that by placing young professionals on one of the most historic tours and turning access into real pathways to lasting careers.”

Global icon Usher echoed the sentiment, highlighting the program’s focus on professional placement. “At Usher’s New Look, we’ve always believed talent is everywhere, but access is not,” Usher said. “This program is opening doors and putting young professionals in a position to learn, grow, and work inside the entertainment trades.”

Community Impact

As the R&B Tour travels to various markets, the interns will facilitate community activations in partnership with local Boys & Girls Clubs. These sessions are designed to deliver career workshops and peer-to-peer learning experiences to extend the program’s reach to local youth in each tour city.

Application Details

Applications for the Entertainment Industry Club: Live Touring Edition are currently being accepted. Interested candidates are encouraged to visit UshersNewLook.org and navigate to the Entertainment Industry Club section for more information. Space is limited, and early submission is recommended.