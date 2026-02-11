Victoria Monét Returns With New Single “Let Me”

Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist, songwriter, and producer Victoria Monét has officially released her new single, “Let Me,” marking her first solo musical output in two years. Produced by Camper, with co-production from Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman, Branden “B Mack” Rowell, and Cashmere Brown, the track is now available via Lovett Music/RCA Records.

“Let Me” signals the beginning of a fresh era for Monét following the massive success of her JAGUAR series. This release is her first solo work since the October 2024 launch of JAGUAR II: Deluxe, an expanded project that featured ten additional tracks, including the Usher-assisted hit “SOS (Sex On Sight)” and the Michael Jackson-sampled “1900s.”

Monét concluded 2024 with the surprise holiday release A Jaguar II Christmas: The Orchestral Arrangements, which reimagined her signature hits like “On My Mama” with live orchestral backing.

In addition to new music, Monét is confirmed as a special guest for Bruno Mars on his upcoming “The Romantic Tour” across Europe and the UK. Her run as additional support begins June 20 in Paris and includes stops in several major cities: Berlin, Amsterdam, Madrid, Milan & London.

The move further cements Monét’s transition from an industry-leading songwriter to a global headlining force. As she closes the JAGUAR chapter, “Let Me” serves as the foundation for a bold new creative direction slated for the remainder of 2026.