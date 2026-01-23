Voices of Fire and Pharrell Williams Release New Single “The One”

Voices of Fire and Pharrell Williams have officially launched their single “THE ONE” across all major streaming platforms. Released through Warner Records, the track serves as an uplifting anthem that blends vocal arrangements with hip-hop elements and modern production. This release marks the first time “THE ONE” has been available globally on digital streaming services, acting as the lead single for the group’s broader project, OPHANIM.

The global debut follows a significant live performance at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2026 Men’s Fashion show in Paris. The group performed the track on the grounds of Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, accompanied by L’Orchestre du Pont Neuf. This event is part of a series of high-profile appearances for the collective, which also recently included singing the national anthems for the 2025 World Series and staging a historic concert in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

Produced by Pharrell Williams, the song is featured on the group’s debut album, OPHANIM. The project previously saw a limited rollout on vinyl, CD, and iTunes in late 2025, during which it reached No. 16 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart. The album features a range of mainstream collaborations, including tracks with John Legend, Tori Kelly, Teddy Swims, Quavo, CeeLo Green, and Zacardi Cortez.

Led by Bishop Ezekiel Williams, the Virginia-based choir rose to prominence through the Netflix series Voices of Fire. The group has since expanded its reach with performances on Good Morning America and the 2023 collaboration “JOY (Unspeakable).” The collective’s latest work, recorded in both Virginia Beach and Paris, continues to focus on themes of belief and purpose through a sound that combines traditional gospel influences with contemporary rhythmic production.