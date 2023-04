R&B sensations Wanmor take their latest single “Mine” to the next level with a special remix.

The song originally released earlier this year and was also included on the group’s debut EP.

The group are the first singing to Mary J. Blige’s 300 Entertainment imprint, Beautiful Life Productions, Inc.

In case you missed it, we recently interviewed the group to get their story as well as to hear what to expect in the future.

As always, the group have more music and surprises in store. Stay tuned.