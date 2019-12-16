New Video: Syleena Johnson – Freelance Lover

Veteran R&B singer Syleena Johnson has just released a visual for her new single “Freelance Lover”.

“Freelance Lover” follows in the footsteps of previous single “Woman” in Syleena’s quest to inspire & empower women to go after all of their dreams despite what any man has to say. That will be the overall message on her upcoming album also titled “Woman”.

Syleena’s upcoming 10th solo album “Woman” is set to release on January 31st, 2020 via eOne Nashville. She is currently a host on the day time talk show Sister Circle Live and is preparing for an upcoming City Winery Tour.