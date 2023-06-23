Angie Stone Releases Video For Latest Single “Love The Feeling”

R&B legend Angie Stone has just released the visual for her latest single “Love the Feeling”.

The song was included on her recently released 10th studio album “Love Language”.

The visuals to the fun and season-appropriate song were directed by Charles West. Angie adds:

“This video was inspired by the infectious nature of two-step dancing and how we express love for one another through movement. Two-step dancing has made its way around the globe and is a sign of happiness and love. My hope is that you’ll be inspired to move and step during your home cookouts, house parties, and grown folks’ outings.”

“Love Language” came out last month and was led by the singles “Kiss You” and “The Gym” featuring Musiq Soulchild.