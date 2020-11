Veteran singer Avant has just shared a visual for his latest single “Can We Fall in Love”. The love ballad gets an animated treatment which serves as a great way to bring the lyrics to life.

The song serves as the title track to Avant’s latest album which released earlier in 2020.

In case you missed it, we recently caught up with Avant for an interview to get the scoop on “Can We Fall in Love”.

We also recently released our list of the Top 10 Best Avant songs.