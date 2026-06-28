B2K Announces First New Single In Over Two Decades

Platinum-selling R&B powerhouse B2K is officially returning to music with “Mileage,” the group’s first new single in over 20 years. Fans were treated to an exclusive first listen of the track during the BET Award-winning group’s highly anticipated appearance on the VERZUZ stage against Pretty Ricky.

Released via BPC Music Group, “Mileage” serves as the lead single for B2K’s forthcoming studio album, which is currently slated for release later this fall. The track signals a major comeback for the quartet, promising to deliver the signature chemistry and vocal blend that made them one of the best-selling R&B acts of the 2000s.

The single will officially launch on all major streaming platforms on Friday, July 17, and is currently available for fans to pre-save.

B2K chose one of the year’s most talked-about musical events to unveil their new chapter. The world premiere of “Mileage” took place during their 20-round VERZUZ battle against fellow 2000s hitmakers Pretty Ricky.

The live-streamed event on Apple Music and Complex celebrated the defining hits, sold-out tours, and devoted fan bases of both groups. By stepping onto the platform, B2K followed in the footsteps of legendary, culture-shifting match-ups such as Brandy vs. Monica, Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane, and Earth, Wind & Fire vs. The Isley Brothers.

“VERZUZ has become a cultural institution, bringing together generations of music fans to celebrate the songs and artists that shaped their lives,” said Gary Guidry, Co-Founder of BPC Music Group. “For B2K to not only participate in this moment but also use it to introduce the next chapter of their musical journey makes this an unforgettable event for fans around the world.”

Release & Replay Information

Single Release: “Mileage” arrives on all major streaming platforms on Friday, July 17.

Upcoming Album: B2K’s highly anticipated return album is scheduled for Fall 2026.

VERZUZ Replay: Fans who missed the live B2K vs. Pretty Ricky showdown, featuring the premiere of “Mileage,” can catch the replay on demand via Apple Music.