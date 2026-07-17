B2K Continues Reunion With Release of New Single “Mileage”

Following one of the most successful and highly anticipated R&B reunions in recent history, the multi-platinum group B2K is officially returning with original music. Fresh off the massive success of their sold-out Boys 4 Life Tour, the quartet has just released their brand-new single, “Mileage”.

“Mileage” marks a historic milestone for the group, serving as their first official new release in more than two decades. After dominating the early 2000s with chart-topping anthems like “Bump, Bump, Bump” and “Uh Huh,” the group’s return to the recording booth has been long-awaited by a dedicated global fanbase.

The momentum for the new single was heavily fueled by the overwhelming response to their recent reunion. The Boys 4 Life Tour saw the group packing arenas across the country, proving that their energetic stage presence, signature choreography, and vocal harmonies remain as potent as ever. The tour served not only as a nostalgic celebration of their classic hits but also as a definitive launchpad for this next chapter in their career.

While “Mileage” gives listeners their first taste of B2K’s evolved, modern sound, it is only the beginning of their full-scale comeback. The single serves as the lead offering from their highly anticipated new studio album, which is scheduled to arrive this fall.

The upcoming project is expected to bridge the gap between the signature 2000s R&B sound that made them household names and the contemporary landscape of modern music.

In case you missed it, you can also check out our recent interview with B2K.