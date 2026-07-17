B2K Talks New Single “Mileage”, Reuniting As A Group, Recording New Project (Exclusive Interview)

We have seen B2K come back a few times now since their initial breakup in 2004, but this latest resurgence is by far the most exciting time for R&B fans. The legendary group announced recently that they’ve been in the studio cooking up their first project since “Pandemonium!” back in 2003. YouKnowIGotSoul had a chance to talk to Omarion, J Boog, Raz-B and Fizz about their comeback, their upcoming project which includes the lead single “Mileage” as well as their plans for B2K in the future. We also tapped into B2K recently returning to the studio with The Underdogs (who produced their hit single “Gots Ta Be” back in 2002).

YouKnowIGotSoul: Raz, We’ll get started with you because we spoke last time at the launch of the initial Millennium Tour. When we last spoke, you were just so excited to get the group back together. The tour happened and it was amazing. Then you guys came back around again for the second time. Was it as equally gratifying this time around as the initial tour?

Raz-B: I would say it’s more gratifying. I’m just making sure that I show up, respect the boundaries of my brothers, conduct myself in a professional manner, and really live in the moment. This business can be challenging at times. It’s great that we have a great management team that’s honest and transparent, and we’re able to facilitate our business. Most importantly, we get to finish what we started. It’s a great way to close out the chapter.

YouKnowIGotSoul: For sure. Boog, I have to say that, of everyone, maybe except Raz, you’ve always understood the value of B2K more than anybody, and you’ve been very vocal about that. What does B2K mean, not only to you guys individually, but also to the music industry? It felt like there was a void for a long time, and now that you guys are back, people are seeing the value of B2K again.

J Boog: Right. I think it represents unity, most importantly, because everyone knows it’s not easy to be part of a team. It’s easy to be by yourself, but it’s not easy to mix ideas, become creative, work side by side, tour together, and still have a friendship through it all. I think it shows people that it’s possible. Unity is a big thing for us. At the same time, it proves that reconciliation is possible. No matter how tough some of the things you’ve been through with people you have relationships with, you can always recover if everyone is willing. I think we show that reconciliation is possible and that unity is still here in this crazy world today. A lot of artists now want to be by themselves because it’s my idea, my team, and I don’t have to cooperate. I can do what I want to do. The truth is there’s strength in numbers. We all bring different things to make B2K what it is. I think it’s amazing for people to witness that and maybe consider it for themselves.

YouKnowIGotSoul: I know you’ve been very vocal about trying to get the group back together. Was there ever a point, especially with everything it took to make this happen the second time around, where you thought, “It’s not worth it. I’m just going to go back to doing films”?

J Boog: No, not for me personally. There was a point in my life where I chose forgiveness for anything that I felt I had done to them because I was hard on myself. I had to forgive myself first and, at the same time, forgive them for the things I felt they may have done to me. All in all, I don’t think anyone was intentionally trying to hurt anyone. We were all just growing. I always held on to the belief, because friendship comes first for me, that we could definitely come back together, get past those small issues, become a unit again, and show the world what B2K is all about.

YouKnowIGotSoul: For sure. Fizz, I have to ask you about the music because it’s been a while since we’ve heard from you musically. When the conversations started about recording new music, did that excite you? We really haven’t heard much from you since you dropped your EP years back. Once those conversations started, were you excited to get back into the studio with the guys?

Fizz: Absolutely. Coming together as a collective and being able to create from scratch is always a vibe, especially when you’re doing it with guys you enjoy being around. I was really excited. I never really stopped doing music, maybe just not in the forefront. I was definitely excited. I went on a deep dive into my catalog when we were in the studio. I brought about a hundred records for everyone to listen to. I was like, “Which lane? Let’s go here. Let’s go there.” It was what I like to call history in the making.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Raz, I know that, along with trying to get the guys back together, music was always part of that vision. It took a little while for you guys to get back into the studio. What’s it been like recording music together again and exploring new ideas? Is it everything you thought it would be?

Raz-B: Yeah, it’s everything I thought it would ever be and more. The journey is still going. We have a bunch of records for the first half of the EP, the first half of Part One of Eclipse. The fact that we’re ready to go back into the studio is exciting. I’m actually in the studio right now cooking up some records. We’re at She’kspere’s Studio, where they produced “No Scrubs” and other records. We have some super talented young writers in here coming up with fresh ideas to present to the guys. That’s how excited I am. Just having the opportunity to hear our voices come together, mature, and reflect the topics and experiences we’ve had is really cool. I feel like we owe this to ourselves, and we owe it to our fans.

YouKnowIGotSoul: I’m really excited to hear the new music. Let’s talk about “Mileage.” You guys premiered it at Verzuz, and it’s such a fun record. Talk about the creation of that song and what has you excited about it.

Omarion: I was just talking about the fact that we hadn’t been in the studio together for so long and how we got that joy back in the art of creating. Our connection was so special because that’s what made our music better. After everything we experienced, it made us better. If I can make an example with food, when you marinate it, it just tastes so much better. We’re well marinated these days. The marination shows. “Mileage” is one of those marinated records. To piggyback off what Fizz was saying, we’re speaking to our audience while inviting a new audience to enjoy and express themselves because it’s true. You’re going to meet people who already have experiences before they meet you. You might have to look at those experiences twice, or you might want to give them a chance. You can’t be worried about it because people lived their lives before they met you. “Mileage” is one of those records that invites that kind of acceptance and appreciation.

YouKnowIGotSoul: When you guys were putting this project together and searching for the right songwriters and producers, what was that process like? There’s a difference between an Omarion song and a B2K record. What was the process of finding the right sound?

Omarion: Like Fizz was saying, he brought records to the table, Boog brought records to the table, and we all kind of found ourselves because we’re one big think tank. We all wanted to work with a lot of the same people, so it was a pretty seamless process. We were all in the vicinity of the right sonics, and that made the music even better. We were just considering who had that fire. We said, “Come on, bring that fire over here because we have that fire too.” Then we just started burning everything up.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Fizz, I have to ask because I saw a photo of you guys back in the studio with The Underdogs. It’s been years since you worked with them. They gave you “Gots Ta Be.” What was it like getting back with Damon Thomas, Harvey Mason Jr, and the rest of the crew after so many years since the debut album? Did it feel like old times?

Fizz: It felt a lot different this time. Back then we were kids and we were kind of going through the motions. This time we know what we’re talking about. Being back with them was dope. We were all a little nervous walking into the studio because we were thinking, “What do they expect from us? Are we going to meet their standards?” We were thinking about all of those things. But it was definitely a great time, and we got some incredible records.

Raz-B: I have to add to what Fizz said. I feel like that was one of the key elements that was missing from our album, having The Underdogs create with us. They’re celebrating 25 years and they’re back together. It just felt like the right thing for us sonically. They gave Omarion his first number one record. They gave us “Gots Ta Be.” It just felt right. Like Fizz said, we all approached that session knowing we were about to go to work. It was great to see everything come to fruition.

YouKnowIGotSoul: Raz, can you talk about the sound of the music we’ll be hearing soon? R&B is obviously at the core of what this project is going to be, but what can fans expect from “Eclipse”?

Raz-B: What people can expect from “Eclipse”, sonically, is the contemporary R&B sound of B2K with a more mature and elevated approach, like Boog was saying. We’re inviting a more mature conversation. Some of the records, like “Outside,” are probably our most straightforward records.

Boog: To add to what Raz is saying, this is a more mature, grown, and aggressive B2K as far as the depth of the conversations and the concepts because we’re finally free to express what’s on our minds. It’s kind of like when Michael Jackson was able to break away and say, “I don’t want to do what you guys want me to do. I’m bad. I want to do what I want to do.” We were able to be free to create. There was no label overlooking us saying, “You have to do it like this. You have to do it like that.” We came together, put our brains on the table, and shout out to all the producers. I can’t name all of them right now, but they did a great job working with us to bring those ideas to life. People are finally going to hear what’s on B2K’s minds because a lot of people still think, “They’re still 15. They’re going to make another teen record.” This album is definitely a conversation piece where the songs are going to speak to people for you if you can’t say it yourself.

YouKnowIGotSoul: You’ve already accomplished so much as B2K, but you obviously have a vision for what’s still to come. What would be the ultimate dream or goal for B2K? What does a perfect world look like?

Fizz: A diamond album and a stadium tour. That’s the ultimate goal for me.

Boog: I think I’m going to speak for all of us because we’ve had this conversation. Of course, we have to have what Fizz said. We have to have that. But I also think it’s about getting the respect that’s due and getting that Hollywood Walk of Fame star. I don’t want to say it all, but I’m going to put this one in the pot too.

Omarion: I would have to go with the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. To keep the legacy of groups going, especially considering what we brought to the game, and to finally see that recognized and properly acknowledged. I’d love to see that baton passed to the next generation whenever that time comes. Of course, all the accolades and recognition are important, but more than anything, I want us to continue being a pillar of experience, beautiful music, transformation, and an example of what it looks like to become legends when it’s all said and done.

Raz-B: I really feel like our legacy is already cemented. I want to take this run that we’ve been given and push this album as far as possible. Promote it as much as possible. It’s already a success from a business standpoint because of the preorders, so that’s already a huge accomplishment. I’d love to see a Las Vegas residency, another tour, possibly a movie, and I’d also love to see B2K do more charity work. I feel like that’s some of the real work. That’s the gift we can give back for being here on Earth. Maybe some charity concerts and more ways to give back to the community. Then let the legacy stand and maybe ride off into the sunset.