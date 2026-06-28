Omarion Releases New Album “O2-Part 1” (Stream)

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated R&B artist Omarion has officially released his long-awaited new album, O2-Part 1. Released today via Create Music Group and Immaculate Frequency Records, the project is billed as a “Sonic Book Two,” directly picking up the musical thread of his 2005 Billboard 200 chart-topping solo debut, O.

Rather than a simple nostalgic revisit, the new project serves as a continuation that reflects the singer’s personal and spiritual growth over the past two decades. Part 2 of the album is currently slated for release this fall.

Inner Work and Sonic Evolution

O2-Part 1 finds Omarion exploring themes of sacrifice, healing, and the realities of sustaining love. The album’s intentionality mirrors his recent public focus on holistic wellness and mental, physical, and spiritual balance. The artist previously detailed this journey in his 2022 book, Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy, and continues to build a community around self-mastery through his “Unbothered Mondays” series.

The album’s production is anchored by lush, soulful R&B crafted by Grammy Award-winning duo Blaq Tuxedo and G-Elz, alongside rising producer Ethos. The project also embraces global sounds; the track “I Can Do It,” featuring South Africa’s Major League DJz, pushes Omarion’s sound into Afrobeats and Amapiano territory.

Chart-Climbing Singles

The album was preceded by three distinct singles that showcase the project’s sonic range:

“For War”: An emotionally charged ballad about fighting to save a relationship.

“Fantasy”: An upbeat, infectious track highlighting Omarion’s signature energy.

“The One”: The most recent single, which features a sample of Snoop Dogg’s 2002 hit “Beautiful” (featuring Pharrell Williams and Charlie Wilson). Supported by an official music video, the track recently jumped from #63 to #38 on Urban radio charts.

Television Success and 2026 Live Performances

In addition to his music releases, Omarion continues to expand his presence on screen. He currently stars in and executive produces the ALLBLK original action series Wild Rose. The show stands as the network’s #1 series of 2026 to date and was recently renewed for a second season.

Fans will have multiple opportunities to see Omarion perform live throughout the remainder of the year, both as a solo artist and alongside his B2K bandmates.

Upcoming 2026 Itinerary:

June 29: Solo performance at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in Los Angeles.

Date TBA: Solo performance at the BET Awards 2026 pre-show, delivering a mix of classic hits and new O2 tracks.

Date TBA: B2K faces off against Pretty Ricky in a highly anticipated VERZUZ battle.

August: Solo tour dates across Japan.

Fall 2026: Domestic solo tour across the United States.

December 13: B2K international tour kickoff at The O2 Arena in London.

O2-Part 1 Official Tracklist

2005

Fantasy

Reasons

I Could Do It (featuring Major League DJz)

Work of Art

Mood

The One