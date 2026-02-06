Live Nation Urban and Grammy-winning icon Brandy Norwood have announced “A Conversation With Brandy: Phases Book Tour,” a series of intimate events celebrating the release of her debut memoir.

The tour features two exclusive dates where the singer, actress, and producer will discuss her legendary career and the personal journey detailed in her book, Phases, which arrives March 31 via Hanover Square Press.

The tour will stop at two premier venues this spring:

March 29: Los Angeles, CA – The Montalbán

April 1: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, February 6, at 10 a.m. local time, following a pre-sale period that began on February 5. In a move to prioritize fans of her literature, every ticket purchase includes a physical copy of Phases.

Known to fans as “The Vocal Bible,” Brandy’s memoir and corresponding tour will cover her evolution from a Mississippi church singer to a global superstar. The events are expected to touch on era-defining moments, including her starring role in Moesha, the historic success of “The Boy Is Mine,” and her groundbreaking turn as Disney’s first Black Cinderella.

According to the announcement, the tour offers a rare look at the “private struggles” and “resilience” behind her artistry, told in her own words for the first time.

The book tour adds to a rapidly growing 2026 portfolio for Live Nation Urban. Other major upcoming projects include:

HBCU Awarefest: A historic fundraiser at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on March 26 featuring John Legend and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Elmiene’s Headline Tour: A North American and European trek starting this spring.

A Roots Picnic Experience: A special “Great Night in Hip-Hop” at the Hollywood Bowl on June 27, featuring The Roots, Nas, and De La Soul.

This wave of programming follows a successful 2025 campaign that included the BET Experience and Broccoli City, signaling a continued push by the promoter to dominate the R&B and Hip-Hop live event space.