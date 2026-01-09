Bruno Mars Releases New Single “I Just Might” (Produced by D’Mile)

Bruno Mars has released “I Just Might,” the lead single from his fourth solo studio album, The Romantic. The track, released via Atlantic Records, is accompanied by a music video co-directed by Mars and Daniel Ramos. This release precedes the full album launch scheduled for February 27.

The Romantic is currently available for pre-save on digital platforms. Atlantic Records has also opened pre-orders for an exclusive first-pressing numbered vinyl, which is being sold while supplies last.

The single is a departure from the 1960s soul of Silk Sonic, moving instead into a mid-to-late 1970s aesthetic. It features punchy, disco-inflected drum patterns and bright, syncopated guitar riffs.

The production utilizes vintage synthesizers and a polished, “time capsule” mix that replicates the high-fidelity studio sound of the late ’70s. Mars employs his signature tenor with high-energy ad-libs and a “call-and-response” structure, a technique rooted in funk and gospel traditions.

The track was co-produced by Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, the architect behind the Silk Sonic sound. Their collaboration focuses on “dancefloor nostalgia,” prioritizing groove and catchiness.

The creation of the track was closely tied to its visual identity. The music video, co-directed by Mars, was filmed on a retro soundstage, reinforcing the “vintage” intent of the song’s audio engineering. The track was penned by the “Smeezingtons” and “Stereotypes” alumni—Philip Lawrence and Brody Brown—ensuring the structural precision characteristic of Mars’ previous solo hits.

In coordination with the new music, Mars has announced The Romantic Tour, produced by Live Nation. This marks his first full headlining tour since the 24K Magic World Tour (2017) and his first career outing consisting entirely of stadium dates. The tour begins April 10 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and includes nearly 40 dates across North America, Europe, and the UK.

The itinerary features multi-night residencies at Rogers Stadium (Toronto), Wembley Stadium (London), MetLife Stadium (New Jersey), and SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles). Nine-time GRAMMY® winner Anderson .Paak will perform as DJ Pee .Wee for the duration of the tour. Additional support on select dates includes Victoria Monét, RAYE, and Leon Thomas.

Stay tuned for more on the upcoming album.