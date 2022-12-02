Carl Thomas Shares Original Holiday Song “Love Fall Down”

It’s been a minute since we’ve got some new music from Carl Thomas. He lifts our spirits with the release of the new original holiday song called “Love Fall Down”.

The song is included on the holiday album “Santa Games” which serves as the soundtrack to the original movie of the same name on Hulu. The album is out today along with soundtracks for the Hulu films “All I Want For Christmas” & “My Christmas Financé” as well.

We had previously featured Syleena Johnson and Keke Wyatt’s duet on “Joy To the World” which is featured on the “Santa Games” album as well.

Most recently, Carl Thomas last year announced he had become a part of the group The Chi along with Donell Jones and Dave Hollister. We continue to anticipate what this super group will bring.