Charlie Wilson Reclaims Honor Of Having Most #1 Billboard R&B Hits As Latest Single “Keep Me In Love” Tops The Chart

R&B legend Charlie Wilson has once again made chart history as his latest single, “Keep Me In Love,” ascends to the No. 1 spot on this week’s Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart. The achievement marks Wilson’s 11th career chart-topper on the tally.

With this new milestone, Wilson breaks his previous tie with Usher and Tank, reclaiming the title for the most No. 1 singles by a male artist in the history of the Adult R&B chart. The accomplishment further cements his enduring legacy, marking his 17th Top 10 hit and his 30th overall entry on a Billboard chart.

“Keep Me In Love,” released via P Music Group/Parandise, is Wilson’s second consecutive No. 1, following his 2024 hit “Superman.”

In a statement, Wilson attributed his longevity to his dedication to the genre. “I stayed true to the music, and the music stayed true to me,” he said. “Styles come and go, times change, but love and real songs will always last.”

Michael Paran, CEO of P Music Group, commented on their decades-long partnership, calling the achievement “a reflection of faith, hard work and a partnership that turned vision into history.” Wilson’s career, spanning over four decades, continues to demonstrate his ability to remain a dominant and relevant voice in R&B.