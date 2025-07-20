Charlie Wilson Releases New Single “Keep Me In Love”

R&B legend Charlie Wilson returns with the brand new single “Keep Me In Love”. The singer taps back into his signature feel-good sound with a smooth, uptempo groove that arrives right on time for summer.

This is the first new offering from Uncle Charlie since he released “Superman” last year, and sets the stage for his upcoming Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour. Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster now.

He adds about the song:

“R&B has given so much to me, and I feel a responsibility to give it something back. Real stories, real love and real music. ‘Keep Me In Love’ is a reminder that love doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be joyful, it can be steady and it can feel good.”

Tickets for Uncle Charlie’s R&B Cookout Tour are available now.