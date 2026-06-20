Chris Brown Releases Deluxe “The Chocolate Edition” Version Of His Latest Album “BROWN”

Two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B superstar Chris Brown has released the deluxe edition of his 12th solo studio album, BROWN (The Chocolate Edition), via Chris Brown Entertainment and RCA Records. The title serves as both a reference to the artist’s surname and an acronym for his professional ethos: “break rules only when necessary”.

The deluxe release arrives alongside an official music video for “It Depends/Obvious,” which premiered today. BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) features a robust tracklist that includes previously released singles such as “Fallin'” featuring Leon Thomas, “Obvious,” “Holy Blindfold,” and the GRAMMY-nominated “It Depends” featuring Bryson Tiller.

In a significant joint announcement, Chris Brown and Usher confirmed a massive North American stadium tour titled The R&B Tour (Raymond & Brown). The outing, which spans over 40 dates, kicks off Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The trek includes major stops in cities such as Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Houston, and Miami.

This latest project follows the success of Brown’s GRAMMY-winning album, 11:11 (Deluxe), which featured the RIAA Platinum-certified single “Residuals”. His recent accolades include:

NAACP Image Awards: Brown secured three wins last year, including his fourth award for Outstanding Male Artist, tying him with Usher for the most wins in that category.

BET Awards: He earned two honors in 2025 for Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and the Viewer’s Choice Award for “Residuals”.

Last year, Brown successfully completed his global stadium tour, Breezy Bowl XX, which celebrated his 20-year career. The tour became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, earning nearly $300 million and reaching 2 million fans across North America, Europe, and the UK.

Currently, Chris Brown holds the record for the most Hot 100 entries by an R&B singer in Billboard history and ranks among the top 10 artists across all genres for the most RIAA multi-Platinum certifications.

BROWN (The Chocolate Edition) is available now on all streaming platforms.