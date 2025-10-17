Chris Brown Taps Usher For Remix To Latest Single “It Depends” Featuring Bryson Tiller

Two-time Grammy winner and global superstar Chris Brown has released a new remix of his latest single, “It Depends,” which now features R&B legend Usher along with Bryson Tiller. The track, out now via Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records, arrives immediately following the conclusion of his globally dominant “Breezy Bowl XX” stadium tour this week in New Orleans.

The release of the remix, which follows the original Tiller-assisted version and the single “Holy Blindfold,” capped off a banner period for Brown. The “Breezy Bowl XX” is officially his best-selling and highest-grossing tour to date, securing Brown his first-ever #1 placement on Billboard’s Boxscore for the month of August.

These latest singles mark Brown’s first solo music since his Grammy Award-winning album, “11:11 (Deluxe)”.