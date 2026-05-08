Chris Brown Releases New Album “BROWN” (Stream)

Two-time Grammy Award winner Chris Brown has officially released his 12th solo studio album, titled BROWN, via Chris Brown Entertainment and RCA Records. The title, which refers to the artist’s surname, also serves as an acronym for “break rules only when necessary”.

The album features several previously released singles, including the Grammy-nominated track “It Depends” featuring Bryson Tiller, and “Fallin’” featuring Leon Thomas. Other notable tracks included on the project are “Obvious” and “Holy Blindfold”.

To support the new release, Brown and Usher recently announced a collaborative North American stadium trek, The R&B Tour (Raymond & Brown), via social media. The tour has expanded to over 40 dates and is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The outing will make stops in major markets including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, and Miami.

The debut of BROWN follows a period of significant critical and commercial momentum for the singer:

Awards: Brown’s previous project, 11:11 (Deluxe), won the Grammy for Best R&B Album and produced the RIAA Platinum single “Residuals”.

NAACP & BET Awards: Last year, he led all musicians at the NAACP Image Awards with three wins, including his fourth for Outstanding Male Artist—tying him with Usher for the most wins in that category. He also secured Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and the Viewer’s Choice Award at the 2025 BET Awards.

Historic Touring: His recent Breezy Bowl XX tour, celebrating his 20-year career, became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, earning nearly $300 million.

To date, Brown holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of any R&B singer in history. He also remains among the top 10 artists across all genres for the most RIAA multi-Platinum certifications.

BROWN is available now on all major digital service providers.