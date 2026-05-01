Chris Brown Releases New Single “Fallin'” featuring Leon Thomas

Grammy-winning R&B titan Chris Brown has teamed up with singer-songwriter Leon Thomas for his latest single, “Fallin’,” released today via Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records. The track serves as the final lead-in to Brown’s 12th solo studio album, titled BROWN, which is scheduled to arrive on May 8.

The upcoming project includes the Bryson Tiller-assisted, Grammy-nominated hit “It Depends” and the previously released single “Obvious.”

The album announcement coincides with the unveiling of The R&B Tour (Raymond & Brown), a joint North American stadium trek featuring Chris Brown and Usher. The duo recently confirmed the tour via a collaborative commercial on social media.

Due to high demand, the tour has been expanded to 40 dates. The outing is set to begin on Friday, June 26, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, with scheduled stops in major markets including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami.

The release of BROWN follows a period of historic commercial and critical success for the artist:

Touring Milestones: His recent global stadium tour, Breezy Bowl XX, became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist, earning nearly $300 million.

Awards and Accolades: Brown enters this new era following a Grammy win for his previous album 11:11 (Deluxe) and a dominant showing at the NAACP Image Awards, where he tied Usher for the most wins in the Outstanding Male Artist category.

Chart Dominance: Brown currently holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 entries of any R&B singer in history and remains in the top 10 of all artists for RIAA multi-Platinum certifications.

BROWN follows the 2025 success of the RIAA Platinum single “Residuals,” which secured the Viewer’s Choice Award at the 2025 BET Awards.

Pre-orders and pre-saves for the new album are now live. Industry sources indicate that additional promotional events and surprise appearances are expected as Brown approaches the May 8 release date.