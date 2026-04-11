Chris Brown Releases New Single “Obvious” + Announces Upcoming Album “Brown” Set To Release May 8th

Two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B superstar Chris Brown has officially announced that his 12th studio album, BROWN, is scheduled for release on May 8 via Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA Records. The announcement is accompanied by the debut of his new single, “Obvious,” which serves as the second offering from the upcoming project.

The new track follows the Grammy-nominated lead single, “It Depends,” featuring Bryson Tiller.

The forthcoming album arrives on the heels of Brown’s critically acclaimed and Grammy-winning project 11:11 (Deluxe), which secured the award for Best R&B Album and featured the RIAA Platinum-certified hit “Residuals”.

To date, Chris Brown maintains his status as the R&B singer with the most Billboard Hot 100 entries in history. He also ranks within the top 10 of all artists across all genres for the highest number of RIAA multi-Platinum certifications.

In addition to his solo work, Brown recently released an alternate version of “It Depends” featuring both Bryson Tiller and Usher, alongside the 2025 single “Holy Blindfold”. Stay tuned for further updates regarding the BROWN album.