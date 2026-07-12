Coco Jones Releases New Single “Body So Tea”

GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and actress Coco Jones has officially released her latest single, “Body So Tea,” via High Standardz and Def Jam Recordings. The track is currently available on all major digital streaming platforms, accompanied by an official visualizer.

Built around a playful and confident energy, “Body So Tea” centers on themes of beauty and the importance of self-love. The record highlights Jones in full command of her artistry, pairing a sleek, quotable production with the powerhouse vocal delivery that has become her signature.

The new release follows her previous single, “LUVAGIRL,” and arrives on the heels of a monumental cultural moment for the artist. Earlier this year, Jones delivered a moving rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” at the Super Bowl, cementing her presence on one of the world’s most-watched international stages.

“Body So Tea” adds to a landmark era for Jones, who has firmly transitioned from a rising star into a leading force in contemporary R&B. Her debut album, Why Not More?, was a massive commercial and critical success, earning her an eighth career GRAMMY nomination.

Upon its release, the project achieved significant milestones, including:

Debuting as the No. 1 New R&B Artist Debut of 2025.

Securing the No. 1 spot for Current R&B Album Sales.

Reaching the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart.

She subsequently released a deluxe edition of the project, titled WHY NOT MORE? (MORE!), which featured the standout collaboration “Other Side of Love” with Alicia Keys, and embarked on a sold-out headlining tour across the United States and Europe.

Outside of her music career, Jones continues to expand her acting portfolio. She is currently starring in the Malcolm D. Lee psychological thriller Strung, which is now streaming on Peacock, and is set to appear in the upcoming romantic comedy That’s Her. Additionally, she recently reprised her fan-favorite role as Hilary Banks in the fourth and final season of the Peacock drama series Bel-Air.

“Body So Tea” is available to stream and download now.