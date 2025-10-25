Coco Jones Shares Live Performance Video For “Hit You Where It Hurts”

GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and actress Coco Jones is back with the live performance video for “Hit You Where It Hurts,” which concludes with a special outro of “Delete It.” This marks the fourth release in her live performance series, drawn from her chart-topping deluxe album, Why Not More? (MORE!).

The new “Hit You Where It Hurts” (Live Performance) once again highlights Coco’s impressive vocal range and captivating stage presence, following her recently released live clips for “You,” “On Sight,” and “Passport.”

Coco continues to generate buzz with the release of her deluxe album, which features seven previously unreleased tracks. These new additions include the “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” Remix [feat. Leon Thomas] and “Other Side of Love” [feat. Alicia Keys].

Following the album’s success, Coco went on to headline her Why Not More? Tour, selling out shows across both North America and Europe.

The original version of “Why Not More?”, released in April, immediately turned heads, earning the title of “#1 New R&B Artist Debut of 2025.” It was a major cultural moment, scoring #1 for Current R&B Album Sales, landing in the Top 3 among Current R&B Albums, and catapulting into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200. The album features several standouts, including the 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominated, RIAA Certified Gold track “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” as well as “Taste,” “You,” and “On Sight.”