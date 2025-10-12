Coco Jones Shares Live Performance Video Of Her Fan Favorite Anthem “You”

Grammy-winning R&B artist and actress Coco Jones has released a live performance video for her song “You,” a fan-favorite track from her debut album, “Why Not More?” The intimate video highlights her vocal range and soulful delivery.

Jones has had a busy year, beginning with the release of the deluxe version of her album, which includes seven new songs.

Following the album’s success, Jones embarked on her sold-out Why Not More? Tour, which played to crowds across North America and Europe.

The original album, released in April, was met with critical acclaim, landing her the “#1 New R&B Artist Debut of 2025.” It also reached the top of multiple charts, including #1 for Current R&B Album Sales. The album features the two-time Grammy-nominated, RIAA-certified gold track “Here We Go (Uh Oh).”