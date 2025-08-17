Coco Jones Releases “Other Side Of Love” Remix With Alicia Keys + Deluxe Edition of “Why Not More?” Album

R&B sensation Coco Jones takes her debut album “Why Not More?” to another level with the release of a deluxe edition of the project.
Added to the project are seven previously unreleased tracks including “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” Remix [feat. Leon Thomas], “Other Side of Love” [feat. Alicia Keys] and “Is It Mine” [feat. Lady London].
The original version of the album released earlier this year in April. Included on the album are the previously released hit singles “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” “Taste,” “You,” and “On Sight.”
Earlier this year, Coco kicked off her sold-out headlining Why Not More? Tour, which hit major cities across North America including New York, Los Angeles, D.C. and more, with support from Lady London and TA Thomas on select dates. It resumes on September 11 when she touches down in Europe.
Coco Jones “Why Not More?” Deluxe Edition TRACKLISTING:
Keep It Quiet
Taste
On Sight
AEOMG
Thing 4 U
Here We Go (Uh Oh)
Other Side of Love
Why Not More? [feat. YG Marley]
Hit You Where It Hurts
Most Beautiful Design [feat. London On Da Track & Future]
You
Nobody Exists
By Myself
Forever Don’t Hit Like Before
Is It Mine [feat. Lady London]
Control Freak
Here We Go (Uh Oh) [Remix] [feat. Leon Thomas]
Love So Big
Passport
Delete It
Other Side of Love [feat. Alicia Keys]
Easy