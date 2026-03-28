Coco Jones Releases New Single “Luvagirl”

Grammy Award-winning R&B artist and actress Coco Jones has officially released the music video for her latest single, “LUVAGIRL,” via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. The release marks the next chapter for the Nashville-raised performer, who has rapidly ascended to become a central figure in contemporary soul music.

Jones, who signed with High Standardz/Def Jam in 2022, first achieved massive commercial success with her platinum-certified single “ICU”. That track led to a Best R&B Performance win at the 2024 Grammy Awards and peaked at #1 on the Billboard R&B Airplay chart. Her momentum continued through 2025, where she earned the title of #1 New R&B Artist Debut of the year following the release of her debut album, Why Not More?.

The release of “LUVAGIRL” follows a series of significant career milestones for Jones:

Chart Performance: Her debut album Why Not More? reached the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 and ranked as the #1 Current R&B Album in sales.

Grammy Recognition: Jones returned to the 2026 Grammy Awards with a nomination for Best R&B Album.

Collaborations: She recently released a deluxe edition of her album, Why Not More? (MORE!), which featured the single “Other Side of Love” with 15-time Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

While maintaining a prolific music career, Jones has simultaneously concluded a major chapter in her acting journey. She recently wrapped the fourth and final season of Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air, in which she portrayed Hilary Banks.

Jones is also expanding her role behind the scenes, recently wrapping production on the romantic comedy That’s Her. In a significant career move, she serves as both the lead star and an executive producer for the upcoming film.

The “LUVAGIRL” music video and single are available now on all major streaming and visual platforms.