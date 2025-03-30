Coco Jones Releases New Single “You”

R&B sensation Coco Jones gives us another taste of her upcoming debut album with the release of the new single “You”.

The song was produced by London On Da Track, Boobie, Phil the Keys, Hero, Banger Slanger, and 2K, and is a vulnerable, warmhearted track about falling in love.

“You” is the latest track revealed on Coco Jones upcoming debut album Why Not More?, set to release on April 25th via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

The album will also feature all previously released singles including “Most Beautiful Design”, and “Here We Go (Uh-Oh)”.

In support of the album, Coco Jones will be hitting the road this summer across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom & Europe on her Why Not More? Tour.