Coco Jones Unveils Live Performance Video For “Nobody Exists”

GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B singer, songwriter, and actress Coco Jones has released the live performance video for her track “Nobody Exists,” featuring a soulful piano accompaniment by GRAMMY®-nominated producer London on da Track.

This release marks the final installment of her critically acclaimed live performance series, drawn from her chart-topping deluxe album, Why Not More? (MORE!).

The “Nobody Exists (Live Performance)” spotlights Coco’s powerhouse vocals and magnetic stage presence. It follows a string of successful live renditions from the same series, including fan favorites “Hit You Where It Hurts,” “You,” “On Sight,” and “Passport.”

Earlier this year, she then went on to successfully headline her Why Not More? Tour, selling out venues across North America and Europe.

Since its release in April, “Why Not More?” has cemented Coco Jones’s status as one of R&B’s brightest stars. The album debuted as the #1 New R&B Artist Debut of 2025, topped the charts at #1 in Current R&B Album Sales, and landed in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The project features breakout tracks such as the 2x GRAMMY®-nominated and RIAA Gold-certified single “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” alongside popular songs like “Taste,” “You,” and “On Sight.”