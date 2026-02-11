Eric Roberson Releases New Single “Sweeter Than You” Featuring Avery*Sunshine

Multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Eric Roberson has released his latest single, “Sweeter Than You,” featuring Grammy Award-winning artist Avery*Sunshine. The track arrives today, Wednesday, February 11, ahead of Valentine’s Day and is now available on all global streaming platforms.

To commemorate the release, Roberson and Avery*Sunshine are scheduled to perform a live rendition of the song today on The Tamron Hall Show as part of its “Love Week” programming.

The track was written by Roberson, Denise Nicole White, and Rodney Jones, with production handled by Roberson and Jones for Art of Artez Productions. Roberson described the collaboration as a “joy to create,” noting that working with Avery*Sunshine felt “natural, honest, and full of love”.

“Sweeter Than You” is the latest single taken from Roberson’s 18th studio album, titled Beautifully All Over The Place. In addition to the musical project, Roberson has also published his second novel under the same title.

Both the album and the novel are currently available as exclusives through the artist’s official website, EricRobersonMusic.com.