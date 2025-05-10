Eric Roberson Releases Video For Latest Single “Where You Gonna Go” Featuring BJ The Chicago Kid

Check out the new video from Eric Roberson for his latest single “Where You Gonna Go” featuring BJ the Chicago Kid.

The beautifully pended neo-soul tune was written by Eric Roberson, Bryan James Sledge and Rodney Jones and produced by Eric Roberson, and Rodney Jones for Art of Artez Productions. Roberson added about the song:

“Where You Gonna Go” is a song that explores simple extremes. It’s inspired by a question I ask myself to help the sunshine, even when facing storms.“ A lullaby hook blended with 70’s soul, Detroit hip hop, and 3/4 gospel undertones invite listeners to engage in everything from slow dancing with a partner to praying for them. The song’s mission is to enhance people’s self-worth and growth.”

The music video for “Where You Gonna Go” was directed by Steven Jon.