Eric Roberson Releases Video For Latest Single “You”

Eric Roberson has just released the visual for his latest single “You”.

The video was directed by OhYeahCool and filmed at the Kennedy Center in DC where Roberson performed for Valentine’s Day this year.

Roberson shares about the inspiration for the song:

“The song “You” has a hidden inspiration. The main focus is about finding someone who completes the missing parts about you. You can love anyone, but it feels different when you love the person truly meant for you. Now the fun part is, this song is part of a story I am writing. The story is about a world-renowned poet, who is so infatuated with the art of words, it interferes with his love life. In this story, the song “You” is a love story to the letter “u”. Listen again and let me know what you think.”

In addition, Eric Roberson is currently on tour celebrating this 30th year in the music industry this year.