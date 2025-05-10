Estelle Announces Upcoming Album “Stay Alta”

International music star Estelle has announced that her upcoming sixth studio album “Stay Alta” will release on May 23rd, 2025.

Included on the album are the previously released singles “Love On Love” featuring D-Nice, “New Direction” featuring LaRussell and Keyon Harrold, “Fire” featuring JOI and “Oh I”.

“Stay Alta” marks a bold declaration of freedom, personal growth, and unapologetic self-expression. The album represents Estelle’s journey to reclaim joy and purpose, embracing everything that brings her peace while celebrating the power of transformation.

Estelle adds about the album:

“Stay Alta is about remembering who you are, rising above the noise, and choosing joy — even when it’s hard. This album was born out of a period of deep reflection and realignment, where I had to get really honest about what brings me peace, what lifts me up, and what I’m no longer willing to carry. It’s a celebration of transformation — of letting go, of returning to self, and of honoring the power in starting over. I want this music to move people, both literally and emotionally, and remind us all that there’s beauty in the rebuild, and power in staying elevated.”

STAY ALTA TRACKLIST:

Outside

Oh I

Grateful ft. Teedra Moses & Russell Taylor

Love On Love ft D-Nice

Roses ( Now’s the Time)

Like He Is

Fire ft. JOI w/ Nicole Cardoza (Interlude/Outerlude)

Stay Alta ft Channel Tres

Let it Drop ft. Durand Bernarr

On Time “Honey Honey” ft. Aida Rodriguez & Nonchalant Savant

New Direction ft. LaRussell & Keyon Harrold

Start Over

PHOTO CREDIT: KEITH MAJORS