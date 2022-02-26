Frankie J Releases New Album “Back2Us” (Stream)

Frankie J has released his new album “Back2Us”. This is his first English album since he recorded “Eleven” back in 2017. The project also serves as his first R&B album since the 2006 project “Priceless” as his later albums have been more in the Pop realm.

The “Obsession” singer had previously released the Raz B featured single “With You” as well as the Baby Bash featured single “Love Is On The Way”. Both are included on the album as well as a handful of new songs.

Frankie told us about this “Back 2 Us” project a few months back when we interviewed him.