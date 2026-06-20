Glenn Lewis Releases New Album “Overture” (Stream)

After years of anticipation and a career defined by uncompromising musical integrity, neo-soul visionary Glenn Lewis has officially returned with his latest studio album, Overture. Available now on all major digital platforms, the new project serves as both a homecoming for long-time fans and a bold, refined statement from an artist who continues to shape the contours of contemporary R&B.

Overture arrives as a comprehensive creative bridge between Lewis’s early 2000s breakout and his current evolution as a songwriter. Known for his technical agility and signature raspy, emotive tenor, Lewis delivers a project that balances the jazz-inflected chords and classic R&B structural integrity that established him as a “musician’s musician” two decades ago, while integrating modern, nuanced production textures.

The album follows the successful release of the lead single, “Impressions,” which signaled Lewis’s return to the melodic sensibilities that made his GRAMMY®-nominated debut, World Outside My Window, a cornerstone of the alternative soul movement.

The album focuses heavily on the subtlety of human connection, favoring intimate storytelling over industry trends.

The record explores themes of introspection, love, and growth, anchored by live-instrumentation-driven arrangements. It is a body of work designed for deep listening, solidifying Lewis’s reputation as an artist who prioritizes timeless feeling over the ephemeral nature of pop charts.

Since breaking into the mainstream with the hit “Don’t You Forget It,” Lewis has maintained a dedicated global following. His ability to navigate the shifting landscape of modern R&B while remaining tethered to the soul tradition has kept him in a class of his own. With Overture, he reaffirms his status as a vital voice in the neo-soul canon.

Overture is available now for streaming and download. Fans are encouraged to follow Lewis’s social media channels for upcoming live performance announcements and promotional tour dates.

Click Here for our recent interview with Glenn Lewis where he discusses the album.