Jagged Edge Announces “Cuffing Season” Tour With Lloyd & Eric Bellinger

Jagged Edge is embarking on their “Cuffing Season Tour 2025,” a 17-city North American tour that will feature special guests Lloyd and Eric Bellinger. The tour is set to kick off in Ontario, California, on November 6 and conclude on December 20 in Houston, Texas.

In addition to the “Cuffing Season Tour,” Jagged Edge is also scheduled to perform at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, GA, on October 25 and 26, 2025.

Tickets for the tour are now on sale. The tour is taking place after the group’s eleventh album, “All Original Parts: Volume 1”, was released in February.

The tour dates and locations are as follows:

* **November 6:** Toyota Arena — Ontario, CA

* **November 8:** Calvin Simmons Theatre — Oakland, CA

* **November 9:** Arizona Financial Theatre — Phoenix, AZ

* **November 13:** Majestic Theatre — San Antonio, TX

* **November 16:** Bass Concert Hall — Austin, TX

* **November 21:** BJCC Concert Hall — Birmingham, AL

* **November 23:** Orpheum Theatre — Memphis, TN

* **November 25:** Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, TN

* **November 29:** Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre — Miami Beach, FL

* **November 30:** Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater — St. Petersburg, FL

* **December 2:** The Dome — Virginia Beach, VA

* **December 4:** The Met Philadelphia — Philadelphia, PA

* **December 8:** Toyota Oakdale Theatre — Wallingford, CT

* **December 11:** Great Canadian Toronto — Toronto, ON

* **December 14:** Arie Crown Theater — Chicago, IL

* **December 19:** Saenger Theatre — New Orleans, LA

* **December 20:** Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land — Houston, TX