Jagged Edge Releases New Album “All Original Parts: Volume 1” (Stream)

Legendary R&B group Jagged Edge have just released their brand new album called “All Original Parts: Volume 1”. This is the eleventh studio album overall from the group.

Included on the album are fifteen all new original songs, featuring the lead single “Just Might Get It”. This is the first album from the group since “A Jagged Love Story” came out in 2020.

Last month, fans were granted early access to “All Original Parts Vol. 1” album via the direct-to-consumer EVEN.BIZ which gives them the ability to listen to the music before it’s available on streaming platforms. The album was inspired by themes of love, resilience, and personal growth, reflects Jagged Edge’s evolution while staying true to the sound that has made them one of the most celebrated acts in R&B.

It was also recently announced that Jagged Edge will embark on a Live Nation Urban tour, titled “An Evening with Jagged Edge: 25 Years of JE Heartbreak.” This exclusive tour will offer fans a chance to experience the group’s greatest hits alongside new music in an intimate, up-close setting.

The “An Evening with Jagged Edge: 25 Years of JE Heartbreak” tour will kick off in March.